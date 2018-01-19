CRAWFORD | Five takeaways from the Louisville women's win at Pittsburgh

The Louisville women's basketball team runs away with an 18-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter. Eric Crawford looks at the Cardinals' win at Pittsburgh.More >>
A pregame scare and an early deficit couldn't shake the No. 6-ranked Bellarmine basketball team, which rolled past Drury 82-62 in Knights Hall on Thursday to end the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.More >>
The University of Louisville announced Thursday that it will revive a series with an old conference partner in football, playing three football games against South Florida beginning in 2022.More >>
Over the past three games, Louisville players appear to have found a measure of confidence in each other -- and in their first-year coach.More >>
Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding combined for 13 overtime points and 45 points overall as Louisville beat Notre Dame in South Bend for the first time since 1994 with an 82-78 double-overtime victory.More >>
Bellarmine was a bit travel weary, but buckled down to beat USI 78-62 Monday night, bouncing back from their first loss of the season over the weekend.More >>
Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.More >>
David Padgett said he enjoyed his first big road win as Louisville interim coach because he enjoyed seeing the players' reactions -- but not for long.More >>
