Journey and Def Leppard co-headline the KFC Yum! Center this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline a show at the KFC Yum! Center only July 11, 2018. 

The two rock bands are responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1980s. Def Leppard is best known for hits like “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages.” And Journey's power ballads dominate classic rock stations with hits like  “Lights,” “Faithfully,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,”
 
Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m.  at LiveNation.com and TicketMaster outlets.  Presale and VIP ticketing information will be released soon.

In a release, founding member of Journey Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” And Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said in a release that he's excited, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive.  This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

 The bands kick off a 58-city nationwide tour in May and will hit ten stadiums.

