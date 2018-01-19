California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in east Louisville home

Dillon Lakhwani (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dillon Lakhwani (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested Thursday after representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.  

According to the arrest report, deputies served a search warrant at the home in the 12400 block of Dominion Way, near Taylorsville Road, on Jan. 18.

That's where authorities say they recovered more than 150 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, THC vapor cartridges and THC edibles that had been shipped to Louisville from California. 

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dillon Lakhwani inside the home where the drugs were found. According to the arrest report, Lakhwani lives in California. He is charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds. 

