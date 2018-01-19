Louisville woman arrested after police seize 20 pounds of crysta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman arrested after police seize 20 pounds of crystal meth

Alexia Spalding (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Alexia Spalding (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession. 

According to court documents, representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Alexia Spalding after she met another unidentified woman at the 100 block of East Ashland Avenue around on Jan. 19.

Police say the Spalding took two parcels from the woman, and each parcel contained approximately 10 pounds of crystal meth.

After getting Spalding's permission, deputies searched her home in the 1500 block of Anderson Street and found four guns and cash. 

Spalding is charged with one count of attempted trafficking in a controlled substance. 

