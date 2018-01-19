Future brides and wedding planners preparing for a big show

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - Brides and their entourages can get some extra help planning their weddings, with some one-stop shopping.
Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville. Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees, DJs and more will be on hand on Sunday, January 28, 2018 from Noon to 3 p.m. Call (812)282-5425 to make a reservation.
617 Brown Forman Road
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
