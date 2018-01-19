2 people accused of stabbing man 5 times in the back at Dino's Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested Thursday evening after police say they stabbed a man five times in the back before robbing him.

According to an arrest report, police were called to an area near South 23rd Street and West Broadway where they met a man who said he had been stabbed a few blocks away on the lot of Dino's Food Mart.

Police say the stabbing was recorded on surveillance video taken at the food mart -- and officers were able to obtain still images of the two suspects from the video.

According to the arrest report, an officer had previously seen two people -- 35-year-old Joseph Samuel Lewis Jr. and 39-year-old Colleen Compton -- walking near the intersection of South 24th Street and Magazine Street.

Police say their clothing matched the clothing the suspects were wearing in the surveillance video.

Officers caught up with Lewis and Compton and confronted them about the allegations.

Police say Compton told them that Lewis attacked the victim and, while he was on the ground, stabbed him five times in the back, before taking his property, including his phone and keys.

On the video, police say they could see Compton kicking the man while he was on the ground as he was being stabbed. Police say Compton can also be seen taking his property.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, but police say Lewis punched an officer in the face as he was being handcuffed. He is also charged with third-degree assault of a police or probation officer.

Both suspects are currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

