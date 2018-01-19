3 arrested after police find meth during traffic stop in Clark County, Indiana

Police say they found five ounces of meth in a suspect's underwear after he was taken to the Clark County Jail following a traffic stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in southern Indiana early Friday resulted in three arrests and the seizure of five ounces of meth.

Police say an Indiana State Trooper stopped a GMC Safari heading north on I-65 at the 21 mile marker near Henryville for a traffic violation around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 19.

During the stop, the trooper discovered two passengers -- 27-year-old David Stapleton and 29-year-old Bryan White -- had warrants for their arrest in Hamilton County, Indiana.

A Jeffersonville police officer and K9 stopped to assist, and the dog alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substances inside the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of meth.

Police took both men, along with the driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Ingalsbe, to the Clark County Jail. That's where they found about five ounces of meth in hidden in Stapleton's underwear.

Stapleton is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of meth, trafficking with an inmate, false informing and identity deception.

White is charged with identity deception, false informing and visiting a common nuisance.

Ingalsbe is charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

