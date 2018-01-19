Attorney for Matthew Landan asks judge to hold brewery in contempt for refusing to provide information about rape accuser

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.

California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in east Louisville home

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan has asked a judge to hold Monnik Beer Company, a local brewery, in contempt of court for refusing to provide certain information about an employee who accused Landan of rape.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle had ordered a representative of Monnik to provide testimony to attorney Andrew Horne, who was trying to identify the employee he believes posted a picture of Landan on Facebook on Nov. 13, saying, "Matthew Landan is a rapist" and accused him of raping her.

During the Jan. 17 deposition, Monnik provided the employee's name but refused to give other information, including her address, phone number and personnel file, Horne wrote in his motion, filed on Thursday.

Horne has asked Eckerle to order Monnik to provide the employee's last known address, personnel file and pay attorney’s fees.

An attorney for Monnik did not immediately return a phone message.

Landan had filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman, identified as “Jane Doe 1” in the suit, and other unknown “Jane Does” and “John Does” who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook.

In an amendment to the lawsuit, Horne identifies the woman, who filed the post under the alias Westley Moore, as well as another woman who accused Landan of rape.

WDRB News is not naming the women because they are alleged rape victims.

Monnik had asked Eckerle to dismiss the subpoena requiring a representative to identify the woman, arguing information about her is private and confidential.

Landan’s lawsuit also names two former Haymarket employees, Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio, as the two men who staged a walk out of employees shortly after the allegations surfaced. The employees are accused of defamation for telling the media about the walkout and saying there had been similar sexual assault claims against Landan.

Landan claims that after the walk out occurred Snider and Maggio "attempted a low ball purchase offer" for the bar.

The former employees have filed a counterclaim denying this, arguing Landan asked them to make an offer to purchase the bar.

Snider and Maggio deny they said any statements that “would cast” Landan in a “false light.”

In addition, the employees say the bar was closed at the instruction of Landan and only reopened the day he filed the lawsuit, Nov. 29.

As part of their claim, the former employees argue Landan is trying to “silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct.”

And Landan is trying to send a message that a refusal to conduct business with him in response to the allegations “will result in litigation,” according to the counterclaim,

