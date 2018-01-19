Attorney for Matthew Landan asks judge to hold brewery in contempt for refusing to provide information about rape accuser

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet restaurants.
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.
Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter
Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.
Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.
"There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race," County Attorney Mike O'Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.
Attorney Andrew Horne has asked a judge to order Monnik to provide the employees address, personnel file and pay attorney's fees.
In court records filed last week, attorney Andrew Horne argues that "within hours" of a woman claiming on Facebook that she was raped by Landan, managers Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio "joined in the takedown" and staged a coup in hopes of getting the bar.
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn't open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.
In a body cam video, obtained by WDRB, a supervisor said of the suicidal man, "We're not sitting out here all night tying up resources because he is indecisive."
Four Kentuckians, including animal activists in Louisville and Lexington, claim Kentucky failed to monitor about $3 million in grants provided by the state for training and renovation and construction of shelters, according to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 3 in Franklin Circuit Court.
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet in federal court in Nebraska last November, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio
As part of the settlement, Officer Ryan Scanlan agreed to retire from the police department, and LMPD did not admit wrongdoing in the "compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim," according to the agreement, finalized on Wednesday.
