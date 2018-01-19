Rabbi uses vandalism at a University of Kentucky Jewish center f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rabbi uses vandalism at a University of Kentucky Jewish center for a teachable lesson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) --  The University of Kentucky's Jewish center wants answers, after someone smashed the sign in front of its building.

The incident at the University of Kentucky was caught on surveillance video early Monday morning. You can see someone charging through the center's sign and knocking it off its posts.

Rabbi Schlomo Litvin said he could hear voices outside the Chabad of the Bluegrass. "The initial comment, I heard the word Jew, which perked my ear," he said.  He said he also head terms like "Heil Hitler" and 'Get the Jews.'"
 
He said he wanted to stand up to the vandals, "The immediate concern was what can this escalate to. But the overall feeling was, they came here to scare me. And they'd have to do better than this."

So Rabbi Litvin made the best of the bad situation and used the sign to take his daughter sledding. "There's always much more love than hate. Love is always stronger. Light is always stronger than darkness. No matter how much darkness is around you, one small light can conquer everything," he said.

In a statement, the University says it condemns all forms of hate speech targeted toward anyone campus.
 
