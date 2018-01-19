Floyd County Corrections officer accused of drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Sheriff confirms one of his sergeants was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sheriff Frank Loop says 52-year-old Sergeant Timothy Scharrer was arrested in Floyd County for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He's a corrections officer who has worked at the jail for the past two years.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened just after midnight on Thursday. Indiana State Police say troopers saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Charlestown Road, near Charlestown Crossing. As the vehicle passed, troopers noticed that the license plate was not lit properly, so they pulled the driver over.

That driver was Scharrer, according to the affidavit. Police say he smelled of alcohol, and had "glassy eyes," and admitted to drinking alcohol. He was in a Floyd County Corrections officer uniform at the time, according to police.

Police say he failed three sobriety tests. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Loop says Scharrer is a "good employee," and he will be working with restricted duties, since he has not been convicted.

