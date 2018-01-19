CRAWFORD | Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon leaves Louisville, takes job at Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Peter Sirmon, who coordinated the University of Louisville football defense after the departure of coordinator Todd Grantham last offseason, has stepped down, according to Louisville coach Bobby Petrino. The University of California announced this afternoon that Sirmon has accepted its position of linebackers coach. He'll also have the title of associate head coach.



“I would like to thank Peter Sirmon for all his work this season at the University of Louisville,” Petrino said. “I wish him and his family all the best.”



The story was first reported by Jody Demling of WHAS Radio and CardinalAuthority.com.



Sirmon was much-maligned by the Louisville fan base when the defense struggled during the early and middle part of the season. But over the final weeks of the season, when cornerback Jaire Alexander and others returned to the unit, the Louisville defensive numbers improved.



The Cardinals finished 62nd in the nation in total defense, but in the month of November, they ranked 15th nationally in that category.



Sirmon was hired in January, leaving Mississippi State, which hired Grantham. Sirmon was signed to a three-year deal worth $950,000 annually.

