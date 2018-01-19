Pleasant Ridge property owners allege ‘scheme of extortion’ in federal lawsuit against Charlestown

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.

California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in east Louisville home

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Property owners in a Charlestown, Ind., neighborhood filed a federal lawsuit against city officials and developers on Friday, alleging they were pressured to sell their land under threats of millions of dollars of fines.

Nine property management companies and landlords claim the public officials and private interests launched a “scheme of extortion” to coerce them to sell homes in a low-income area that Charlestown long has sought to raze and redevelop.

The plan allegedly involved city representatives applying increasing fines in an effort to force the property owners to sell; developers then would buy the homes at a “steeply discounted price of $10,000” and have the fines waived, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in New Albany.

Among other things, the property owners allege the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections.

And they accuse the city of using penalties to coerce Pleasant Ridge property owners to sell to a private entity – a violation of federal anti-corruption laws, according to the lawsuit.

Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall’s office referred questions to city attorney Michael Gillenwater, who said he had not seen the lawsuit and declined comment Friday afternoon.

Court documents describe how the some of the property owners apparently ended up selling their land after racking up daily fines.

In one example, an owner of 20 properties in Pleasant Ridge was being fined $6,350 per day, but was told the penalties would be waived if he sold to John Neace, owner of Pleasant Ridge Redevelopment LLC, court documents claim.

Brown Rental Properties eventually sold the properties to Neace for $220,000 – although their assessed value was $591,600 as of 2015, the lawsuit says.

Named as defendants are Hall and other public officials, including city council members, the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission and the city’s public works board; and developers Pleasant Ridge Development; Neace Ventures LLC; Neace; and John Hampton.

Neace is chairman and president of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club. The team's owners are preparing to build a soccer stadium and mixed-use development in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood with a mix of public and private funds, including $30 million in city bonds.

The lawsuit filed Friday comes one month after a judge granted a partial victory to Pleasant Ridge residents in a separate case in Clark Circuit Court, ruling that Charlestown unevenly enforced a property maintenance code against homeowners.

In using an injunction in that case, Special Judge Jason M. Mount of Scott Circuit Court ordered Charlestown to treat developers and current homeowners the same when issuing or waiving fines for code violations.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.