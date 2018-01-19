Pleasant Ridge property owners allege ‘scheme of extortion’ in federal lawsuit against Charlestown

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet restaurants.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughterMore >>
Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.More >>
Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.More >>
The property owners claim the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections..More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
Fischer gave his 2018 state-of-the-city address during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Louisville meeting in Okolona.More >>
The survey, funded by anti-smoking groups, comes as state lawmakers are seeking additional revenue amid pension and budget woes.More >>
Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>
Kentucky state government has yet to formally approve the sale more than 2 ½ months after opening bids on three properties purchased as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project. But lawyers at the Finance and Administration Cabinet are expected to do a final review as early as next week.More >>
