Producers of 'Louder than Life' and 'Bourbon and Beyond' bringing more festivals to Louisville

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet restaurants.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet restaurants.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughterMore >>
Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughterMore >>
Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.More >>
Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.More >>
Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.More >>
Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.More >>