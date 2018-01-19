Producers of 'Louder than Life' and 'Bourbon and Beyond' bringin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Producers of 'Louder than Life' and 'Bourbon and Beyond' bringing more festivals to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The success of festivals Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond means they're coming back, and new festivals are on the way.

The Los Angeles company that puts them on, Danny Wimmer Presents, announced it's opening an office here with big plans.  It's adding a country music festival next year, and creating events throughout the year focused on food and bourbon.

Danny Hayes, CEO Danny Wimmer Presents, says the hope is to match the success of another progressive city with festivals that attract people across the country. 

"What we want to build here is not pie in the sky. We think we've found Austin, Texas when Austin and South by Southwest were first growing up, and we want to be to the city what South by Southwest has been to Austin," he said. 

Hayes says last years festivals alone created an economic impact in Louisville of more than $43 million and more than 500 jobs. 

