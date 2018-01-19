2 proposed bills illustrate both sides of the debate over guns in Kentucky

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

Police say they knew something was wrong when someone threw a gun out of the window of the home and it hit an officer in the shin.

Before beginning his shift as store manager at Dollar General, Chris Falardo picked up the phone. A woman calling the store from more than an hour away in Kentucky was trying to get groceries to her daughter

A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.

California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in east Louisville home

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

La Grange Chinese restaurant owner says 5 of her workers were taken by ICE after raid

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Among the hundreds of bills filed for the 2018 General Assembly, there are two that illustrate the debate over guns in Kentucky.

One bill gives communities the option of passing their own gun laws. The other removes restrictions already in place.

Ilya Chernyavskiy has a license to carry a concealed weapon and said he should not have to give up that right when he goes to class at the University of Louisville.

“If you're not a criminal, if you're not a bad member of society, I don't think there should be a reason why you are prohibited having means of self-defense,” he said.

He supports HB 210, filed by Rep. Tim Moore (R-Elizabethtown), which would allow concealed carry on college campuses.

“We recognize, as does the United States Constitution, that the right to bear arms is one of our protected rights as citizens,” Moore said.

Luther Brown lost his grandson in 2016 when someone dropped a loaded gun and shot him. Brown now works to promote gun safety, including using gun locks.

“If that gun has a lock on it, you have an opportunity to think about what it is you're getting ready to do versus grabbing a gun in the heat of an argument,” Brown said.

Brown backs HB 189, a bill by Rep. Reggie Meeks (D-Louisville), which would allow local communities to pass their own gun regulations and specifically requiring the reporting of stolen guns.

“Governmental institutions should have, and do need, the flexibility to protect their local citizens,” Meeks said.

Meeks opposes Moore's college campus bill and believes Meeks has the wrong approach.

“It's counterproductive to our public safety. Period,” he said. “The toughest gun laws in our nation are in places like Chicago and Washington D.C., and they have the highest incidence of murder and violent crime."

Chernyavskiy, Moore, Brown and Meeks all want the same thing: safer communities. But they have different ways of going about it. It is a debate in the society that is playing out at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Moore believes his bill has a good shot at passing, while Meeks knows his is a longshot. Both hope to at least contribute to the conversation about guns.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.