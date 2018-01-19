Coroner identifies 2 men found shot and killed near Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is still looking for answers and suspects in a double homicide.

Two men were found shot to death Thursday inside an apartment on Abigail Drive near Bowman Field after family members reported one of them missing.

St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive. They found the missing man and another man shot and killed inside the apartment.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki. Rice lived in the apartment. Kandelaki had been reported missing earlier in the day. His wife contacted police after he did not meet her in Miami, Florida, as planned.

"Based on the information that the wife provided to us, this was very unusual for (Kandelaki) to not follow through on his plans," said Maj. David Beyer with the St. Matthews Police Department.

The case started on Thursday when Kandelaki's wife called St. Matthews Police. That led officers to an apartment in Mallard Crossing, where they looked for him. The search for Kandelaki eventually led police to the home of Joshua Rice on Abigail Drive.

"Once the detectives from the St. Matthews Police Department gained entry into that apartment ... they discovered two bodies," Beyer said. "They secured the crime scene, contacted the Metro Police. LMPD responded with a Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit, and they have begun an investigation of the matter."

On Friday, LMPD was still looking for suspects and leads. If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

