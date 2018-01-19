Coroner identifies 2 men found shot and killed near Bowman Field

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
A small amount of meth was found during a search of the vehicle, but police found much more after the suspects were taken to jail.More >>
Police say he was in his Floyd County Corrections uniform when he was pulled over.More >>
Police say one of the suspects attacked an officer who was arresting him.More >>
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
