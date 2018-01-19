Ribbon cut on new Daddy Rich's soul food restaurant in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of a new restaurant think they have a recipe for success with chicken wings, wraps and waffles.

Daddy Rich's dishes up soul food in on West Oak Street in Old Louisville, and Mayor Greg Fischer helped cut the ribbon Friday.

The owners got their training as a start-up business in the kitchen incubator Chef Space. A $10,000 loan from the city helped them open their own space.

One of the owners, Rodrick Martin, said it is being called it Daddy Rich's after his late grandfather.

"We built this company off that name because my granddaddy was a very rich man -- rich in tradition with his family, rich with anyone he met. (He) would give the shirt of his back to anybody, so we're the kind of guys who want to follow in those footsteps," Martin said.

The owners already have plans to expand in Louisville.

