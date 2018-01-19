Kentucky Poison Center warns 'Tide Pod Challenge' could kill you

Police say it started when the suspect came into the victim's home and dumped the scrambled eggs on the floor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cringe-worthy videos of teens taking bites out of laundry detergent pods are plastered across the internet.

It's been dubbed the "Tide Pod Challenge," and doctors at Poison Control Centers in Louisville and across the country don't quite understand why it's happening.

"There's nothing in there, that I can imagine, that would cause some kind of euphoria, or something like that, like alcohol or various drugs of abuse," said Dr. George Bosse, Medial Director at the Kentucky Poison Control Center.

The effects on your child's health can ultimately be dire.

"Some people can develop coma, respiratory problems, there have actually been a few deaths around the country," Bosse said.

Kentucky's Poison Center can't link any of their calls specifically to the "Tide Pod Challenge," but that doesn't mean it's not happening here.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers report there have been 39 cases of intentional misuse in the first 15 days of 2018. In 2016, there were 39 cases of intentional misuse in total.

Social media sites have seen the numbers and are taking action. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are ripping the videos off of their websites, welcomed news for parents who are now forced to keep a close eye on the colorful green, blue and white pods that have become a hot commodity for all the wrong reasons.

If you're concerned your child may have taken part in the challenge, call the National Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can text POISON to 797979 to save the number in your phone.

