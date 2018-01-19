Bowling Green man to plead guilty for 'tackling' Sen. Rand Paul over a pile of brush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rene Boucher, the man accused of assaulting Rand Paul at the Kentucky senator's Bowling Green home, has been formally charged and will plead guilty.
Boucher is charged with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, which is a felony under federal law.
Court documents say that Boucher saw Paul "stack brush onto a pile near (his) property and 'had enough.'" Boucher then ran over and tacked Paul, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The DOJ said that Paul suffered "multiple fractured ribs."
Boucher signed a plea agreement, but no court day has been set for sentencing. Below is the information charging Boucher and his plea agreement.
