SUNDAY EDITION | Indiana eyes changes to law legalizing cannabis extract after confusion

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.More >>
MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.More >>
The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.More >>
Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.More >>
Lawmakers have filed several bills meant to clarify who can take cannabidiol, or CBD, oil and whether stores can sell it. As it stands now, its use is limited to epileptics on a state registry who must show that other treatments aren’t effective.More >>
Lawmakers have filed several bills meant to clarify who can take cannabidiol, or CBD, oil and whether stores can sell it. As it stands now, its use is limited to epileptics on a state registry who must show that other treatments aren’t effective.More >>
The property owners claim the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections..More >>
The property owners claim the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections..More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
Cold weather has delayed the start of the work meant to assess damage to a fire safety system inside the 1,700-foot-long tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge.,More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
By closing the tunnel to shipments of potentially harmful chemicals and other substances, those vehicles would be forced to cross the Ohio River on the Interstate 65 bridges downtown or via the I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge.More >>
Fischer gave his 2018 state-of-the-city address during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Louisville meeting in Okolona.More >>
Fischer gave his 2018 state-of-the-city address during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Louisville meeting in Okolona.More >>
The survey, funded by anti-smoking groups, comes as state lawmakers are seeking additional revenue amid pension and budget woes.More >>
The survey, funded by anti-smoking groups, comes as state lawmakers are seeking additional revenue amid pension and budget woes.More >>
Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Louisville native Sue Grafton, who wrote a prolific and best-selling series of alphabetically titled mystery novels, has died, according to a family friend. She was 77.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer's remarks came during a year-end interview with WDRB News on Thursday.More >>