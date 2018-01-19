BOZICH | Indiana loses Morgan and game (to Michigan State)

Indiana went to Michigan State Friday night with a three-game winning streak -- and the Hoosiers lost the game and forward Juwan Morgan to an ankle injury.More >>
Indiana went to Michigan State Friday night with a three-game winning streak -- and the Hoosiers lost the game and forward Juwan Morgan to an ankle injury.More >>
Louisville, Kentucky and WKU in the same NCAA regional. That's what Joe Lunardi projected Monday. Rick Bozich writes about NCAA projections, U of L-Notre Dame and more in his Monday Muse.More >>
Louisville, Kentucky and WKU in the same NCAA regional. That's what Joe Lunardi projected Monday. Rick Bozich writes about NCAA projections, U of L-Notre Dame and more in his Monday Muse.More >>
Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.More >>
Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.More >>
On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.More >>
On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.More >>
No player from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana or Western Kentucky made the Wooden Award list of 25 mid-season finalists. Can a local player make a late-season push for the award?More >>
No player from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana or Western Kentucky made the Wooden Award list of 25 mid-season finalists. Can a local player make a late-season push for the award?More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>