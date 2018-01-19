JCPS, school board working on charter school policies

The school board met for its quarterly retreat Friday at Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, and Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said the district is on a strict timeline to put together its plan to solicit and evaluate applications for public charter schools.More >>
JCPS leaders held a forum at the South Park TAPP on Thursday and laid out their draft proposal to consolidate the program at that location as part of a broader facilities plan for the district.More >>
State Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, said House Bill 211 is expected to generate $90 million each year.More >>
Under Bevin’s proposal, per-student funding for the state’s public school districts will remain $3,981 in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have four chances to ask them questions in the coming days.More >>
Tuesday’s proclamation comes with the General Assembly poised to consider legislation that would allow donors to private scholarship-granting groups to receive tax credits for their contributions. Scholarships awarded could only be used to send students to private schools, according to the bills.More >>
As the General Assembly starts work on the state’s two-year budget, educators and advocates are worried that basic education funding could finally be on the chopping block. Among other pressing issues, lawmakers need to come up with an extra $1.4 billion to pump into the state’s underfunded pension plans for government employees, and no one is sure where they will find the money.More >>
The proposal, drafted by acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and discussed Monday during a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Education’s Facilities Committee, would place the W.E.B. DuBois Academy at Gheens Academy during the 2018-19 school year once Gheens’ ESL Newcomer Academy is combined with three others at the Phoenix School of Discovery’s ESL Newcomer Academy.More >>
