LACETT | Langford and New Albany win in nationally televised showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Romeo Langford’s talent was not the only thing only display in front of a nationally televised audience Friday night.

His heart was as well.

Playing with an injured wrist and cramps in his leg, Langford somehow powered the Bulldogs to a 65-64 overtime win over Cincinnati Princeton at New Albany High School.

The game was seen nationwide on ESPNU. New Albany Athletic Director Don Unruh said it's the first time in his nearly 20-year tenure the team has played on national TV. 

"We've sold out every home game this year, but there's just a little bit more excitement," Unruh said.

Langford finished with 36 points, out-dueling fellow McDonald's All-American Darius Bazley who scored 24. Bazley, who is headed to play for Syracuse, ended up fouling out in overtime.  

Langford almost didn’t make it to the end either. In the fourth quarter, he left with the game with cramps. He said afterward there was never a doubt he would return.

New Albany improved to 12-1 on the season.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

