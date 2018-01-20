Norton Commons Restaurant Week kicks off January 22 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Commons Restaurant Week kicks off January 22

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will host its second annual restaurant week featuring eight different eateries. 

Restaurant Week will take place Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28. Restaurants will offer patrons three-course dinner menus including appetizer, entrée, and dessert from $15, $20, and $25.

Participating restaurants include Mercato Italiano, Citizen 7, The 502 Bar & Bistro, Wild Ginger, Tea Station Asian Bistro, Karem's Grill & Pub, and Johnny Brusco's. The Commonwealth Tap will offer nightly sommelier-selected wine and bourbon flights for $20 each. Luxury bed-and-breakfast, Château Bourbon is discounting rooms to $199 a night.

Click here for a closer look at Restaurant Week menus.

