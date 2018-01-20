Financial expert offers three ways to save in 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Financial expert offers three ways to save in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making better financial decisions is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. A local financial expert has a weekly checklist to help people get started and stay on track in the new year.

According to Lonny Powell from Alliance Retirement Solutions offers the three ways to save:

1. Evaluate Budget

  • It doesn’t matter what your financial goal is, take week one to evaluate your budget and take inventory.
  • Most people will find their financial goals can be reached if they have a budget. It helps determine exactly where your money is going so that you see where you need to make changes.
  • Check your bank accounts for spending habits, take a look at the debt you owe - student loans, car loans, credit card payments - make a list and keep track of your balances, interest rates and payment due dates to make sure you’re not racking up any unnecessary fees.
  • Now look at all your other expenses - utility payments, cell phone bills, groceries and entertainment.

2. Start Small

  • During week two, try to limit your spending and find ways you can cut back and save.
  • One idea is to designate one a day week as the “no spend day.” Instead of paying for activities, find out what’s going on in your community for free. Enjoy the outdoors at a local park, visit a free museum or zoo or make dinner at home.
  • The grocery bill and going out to eat is a huge expense for most families. The average family of four spends about $150 to $300 on a groceries a week. (source if you choose to use stat: USDA)
  • You can cut down on this amount significantly if you take time to plan meals and use the ingredients you already have.

3. Review Retirement Accounts

  • Week three is all about retirement. If you don’t picture yourself working in retirement you need to create a plan that will last.
  • I recommend to my clients they put away 10-15% of their salary into a 401(k) or IRA.
  • To quickly check if you are on track, there are four milestones:
    • The first milestone is at age 30, you should have your annual salary saved in a retirement account, like a 401(k).
    • By age 35, you should have double your annual salary saved.
    • The milestones keep building on each other - You should have eight times your salary by age 60.
    • Then your ultimate goal is ten times your annual salary by age 67.

Tax Filing Season

  • The tax filing season opens January 29th.
  • Start by getting organized.
  • Get folders for all your income, expenses and deductions and your investments.
  • You can break your deductions down by category, for example, create sections for medical, charity and business.
  • You can even do a dry run on your taxes so you have a better idea of your tax situation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.