Financial expert offers three ways to save in 2018

Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.

Hope's Closet moves into storefront building to serve growing needs of foster families

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.

Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making better financial decisions is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. A local financial expert has a weekly checklist to help people get started and stay on track in the new year.

According to Lonny Powell from Alliance Retirement Solutions offers the three ways to save:

1. Evaluate Budget

It doesn’t matter what your financial goal is, take week one to evaluate your budget and take inventory.

Most people will find their financial goals can be reached if they have a budget. It helps determine exactly where your money is going so that you see where you need to make changes.

Check your bank accounts for spending habits, take a look at the debt you owe - student loans, car loans, credit card payments - make a list and keep track of your balances, interest rates and payment due dates to make sure you’re not racking up any unnecessary fees.

Now look at all your other expenses - utility payments, cell phone bills, groceries and entertainment.

2. Start Small

During week two, try to limit your spending and find ways you can cut back and save.

One idea is to designate one a day week as the “no spend day.” Instead of paying for activities, find out what’s going on in your community for free. Enjoy the outdoors at a local park, visit a free museum or zoo or make dinner at home.

The grocery bill and going out to eat is a huge expense for most families. The average family of four spends about $150 to $300 on a groceries a week. (source if you choose to use stat: USDA )

You can cut down on this amount significantly if you take time to plan meals and use the ingredients you already have.

3. Review Retirement Accounts

Week three is all about retirement. If you don’t picture yourself working in retirement you need to create a plan that will last.

I recommend to my clients they put away 10-15% of their salary into a 401(k) or IRA.

To quickly check if you are on track, there are four milestones: The first milestone is at age 30, you should have your annual salary saved in a retirement account, like a 401(k). By age 35, you should have double your annual salary saved. The milestones keep building on each other - You should have eight times your salary by age 60. Then your ultimate goal is ten times your annual salary by age 67.



Tax Filing Season

The tax filing season opens January 29th.

Start by getting organized.

Get folders for all your income, expenses and deductions and your investments.

You can break your deductions down by category, for example, create sections for medical, charity and business.

You can even do a dry run on your taxes so you have a better idea of your tax situation.

