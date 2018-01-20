OFFICIALS: Columbus, Indiana suffers life-threatening injuries i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

OFFICIALS: Columbus, Indiana suffers life-threatening injuries in 'firearms incident' while hunting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana man has received life-threatening injuries after he was hurt in a "firearms incident" while hunting.

This is according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday morning in Holton, which is in Ripley County.

According to officials, the man was hunting with his brother. A juvenile was also present.

Ripley County deputies were the first officials at the scene.

Conservation officers arrived around 8:35 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

