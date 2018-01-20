Indiana State Police investigating double homicide in Dearborn C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police investigating double homicide in Dearborn County

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Indiana State Police) (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say detectives are investigating a double homicide that happened in Dearborn County.

According to a news release, the victims were found inside a home on Douglas Drive in Aurora, Indiana on Friday evening.

Authorities say deputies with the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department went to the home for a welfare check.

The officers found the bodies of one male and one female when they entered the home. Police have not said exactly how the victims died.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place on Sunday. The victims' names have not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at 812-689-5000. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.