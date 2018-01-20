Indiana State Police investigating double homicide in Dearborn County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say detectives are investigating a double homicide that happened in Dearborn County.

According to a news release, the victims were found inside a home on Douglas Drive in Aurora, Indiana on Friday evening.

Authorities say deputies with the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department went to the home for a welfare check.

The officers found the bodies of one male and one female when they entered the home. Police have not said exactly how the victims died.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place on Sunday. The victims' names have not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at 812-689-5000. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

