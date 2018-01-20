3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
Carly Fonda was playing in a Saturday basketball tournament just two weeks ago at Floyd Central High School when everything went wrong.More >>
A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.More >>
Police say one of the suspects attacked an officer who was arresting him.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.More >>
This is the first modern government shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party, and it comes on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.More >>
