3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three children were hit by a vehicle on the playground at William Harrison Park in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. 

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said preliminary investigations show the driver of a Ford pickup was driving northbound on Oleanda when they lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, hitting the children and playground equipment. 

Police shut down roads to transport the children and the driver of the truck to the hospital. Mitchell said all four victims are in critical condition, but stable at this time. The extent of their injuries are unknown. 

Further investigation revealed two other children suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris from the crash, Mitchell said in an update Saturday evening. The children ran home after the crash, but later returned to the scene. 

No other details were immediately available. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. No factors have been ruled out regarding how the crash happened, Mitchell said. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

