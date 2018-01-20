3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

This is the first modern government shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party, and it comes on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Government shuts down as lawmakers still searching for a deal

The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

Police say one of the suspects attacked an officer who was arresting him.

2 people accused of stabbing man 5 times in the back at Dino's Food Mart

A California man was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and THC edibles during a search of a home in east Louisville.

California man arrested after deputies find more than 100 pounds of marijuana in east Louisville home

Carly Fonda was playing in a Saturday basketball tournament just two weeks ago at Floyd Central High School when everything went wrong.

Southern Indiana 5th grader reunites with first responders who helped save her life during basketball game

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three children were hit by a vehicle on the playground at William Harrison Park in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said preliminary investigations show the driver of a Ford pickup was driving northbound on Oleanda when they lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, hitting the children and playground equipment.

Police shut down roads to transport the children and the driver of the truck to the hospital. Mitchell said all four victims are in critical condition, but stable at this time. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Further investigation revealed two other children suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris from the crash, Mitchell said in an update Saturday evening. The children ran home after the crash, but later returned to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. No factors have been ruled out regarding how the crash happened, Mitchell said.

This story will be updated.

