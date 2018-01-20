Victim dies after shooting at Poplar Level Road gas station - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim dies after shooting at Poplar Level Road gas station

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting on Poplar Level Road. 

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m. as one person shot at the Valero gas station near the Indi's restaurant in the 4900 block of Poplar Level.

No other details were immediately available.  

We have a crew at the scene. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.