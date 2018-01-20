Shooting victim dies after being found at Poplar Level Road gas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting victim dies after being found at Poplar Level Road gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times outside a Louisville gas station.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the Valero gas station on Poplar Level Road just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man inside a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. 

Mitchell said at this point there are more questions than answers, and they have no suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

