GEORGE | No. 6 Bellarmine basketball gets 54th straight win at home over Missouri S&T

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 6 Bellarmine basketball extended its longest home game winning streak in college basketball to 54 wins after breezing by Missouri S&T 85-50 Saturday afternoon.

The Knights took advantage of MST’s lack of depth in the conference match up. Only six Miners were healthy enough to play.

Alex Cook led the team with a game high 16 points. Jarek Coles added 15 as the Knights' ability to move the ball was on full display. The team registered 27 assists, a season best which pleased head coach Scott Davenport.

“It’s not the scores. It’s the willingness to share the ball. We had our season high tonight with 27 assists because they enjoy passing the ball as much as they do receiving it. That’s a contagious trait and that’s Bellarmine basketball,” Davenport said.

The Knights are now 18-1 overall and 9-1 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. They’ll travel to the University of Indianapolis Thursday night. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

