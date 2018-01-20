TARC schedule changes to start Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TARC schedule changes to start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Sunday, TARC will be making some minor schedule adjustments to several of its routes. 

TARC said the changes are to accommodate road construction that's been impacting bus arrival times.

Even though the changes are minor, TARC officials advise passengers to check schedules in advance, and plan their trips accordingly. 

You can see the full list of schedule changes from TARC in the PDF below:

