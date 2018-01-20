Hope's Closet moves into storefront building to serve growing needs of foster families

Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayers contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64 on Saturday night.

Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayers contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64 on Saturday night.

Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.

Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.

The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Donations come through the door all day Saturday at Hope's Closet. The inside has piles of clothes all over separated into different age groups just waiting to be placed on hangers and hung on a rack.

“There’s a lot of love, there's a lot of understanding,” said Carissa Waldridge as she dropped off some donations with her family.

There's everything from children's clothes, shoes and toys all for families with foster children.

“It allows us to serve all 8,700 hundred kids in foster care in Kentucky,” said Jennifer Mortenson, co-founder of Hope’s Closet.

And the best thing about the store that’s soon to open – everything inside is free.

“I got a car seat. I got a stroller -- just all these amazing things that we would have had to go out and purchase,” Waldridge said of Hope’s Closet.

Waldridge and her family have opened their home and hearts to 11 foster children since 2013.

“Sometimes these kiddos come to your home with nothing. The baby that I picked up earlier this year was wearing the outfit from the hospital and that was it,” she said.

That's where Hope's Closet comes in to help with a child's needs. The non-profit was started three years ago out of Angela's Bischoff's garage when she was a foster parent. She says this type of store is needed now more than ever.

“The epidemic that we're under with the drugs -- the kids are coming into foster care at a rapid pace,” Bischoff said.

And Mortenson says as a foster parent you never know when you'll get that call to take in a child.

“You never know what gender you're going to get, the age you're going to get, what time they’re coming, you don't know if you're going to get two or five or one. You just don't know what you're going to get. So you never really can prepare,” she said. “So to have a place where you can go and just load up everything you need one spot, it's free, it's just a blessing and you feel the love from the community.

“It's unreal. It's a true blessing,” Waldridge said.

Hope’s Closet is located at 3936 Taylorsville Road next to Big Lots. The location was donated to the non-profit by Nicklies Development.

Hope's Closet opens Feb.10.

More information will can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.