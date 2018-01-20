Hope's Closet moves into storefront building to serve growing ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hope's Closet moves into storefront building to serve growing needs of foster families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –  Donations come through the door all day Saturday at Hope's Closet. The inside has piles of clothes all over separated into different age groups just waiting to be placed on hangers and hung on a rack.

“There’s a lot of love, there's a lot of understanding,” said Carissa Waldridge as she dropped off some donations with her family.

There's everything from children's clothes, shoes and toys all for families with foster children.

“It allows us to serve all 8,700 hundred kids in foster care in Kentucky,” said Jennifer Mortenson, co-founder of Hope’s Closet.

And the best thing about the store that’s soon to open – everything inside is free.

“I got a car seat. I got a stroller -- just all these amazing things that we would have had to go out and purchase,” Waldridge said of Hope’s Closet.

Waldridge and her family have opened their home and hearts to 11 foster children since 2013.

“Sometimes these kiddos come to your home with nothing. The baby that I picked up earlier this year was wearing the outfit from the hospital and that was it,” she said.

That's where Hope's Closet comes in to help with a child's needs. The non-profit was started three years ago out of Angela's Bischoff's garage when she was a foster parent. She says this type of store is needed now more than ever.

“The epidemic that we're under with the drugs -- the kids are coming into foster care at a rapid pace,” Bischoff said.

And Mortenson says as a foster parent you never know when you'll get that call to take in a child.

“You never know what gender you're going to get, the age you're going to get, what time they’re coming, you don't know if you're going to get two or five or one. You just don't know what you're going to get. So you never really can prepare,” she said. “So to have a place where you can go and just load up everything you need one spot, it's free, it's just a blessing and you feel the love from the community.

“It's unreal. It's a true blessing,” Waldridge said.

Hope’s Closet is located at 3936 Taylorsville Road next to Big Lots. The location was donated to the non-profit by Nicklies Development.

Hope's Closet opens Feb.10.

