Kentucky Walmart stores hold free Wellness Day health screenings - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Walmart stores hold free Wellness Day health screenings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free blood pressure checks, vision screenings and low cost immunizations were given out at Walmart stores across Kentucky on Saturday. 

The store on New Cut Road and Outer Loop was busy for their Wellness Day. 

Every few months, the company holds a free screening event so people can learn more about their health. 

Saturday's event also focused on quitting smoking and other life-saving tips. 

"We coordinate with Quest Diagnostics to allow our patients and customers these free services to allow them to ensure that their health is current, up-to-date, and give them more information about our clinical services that we offer," pharmacist Mitual Patel said. 

Since its first Wellness Day, Walmart has given millions of free screenings. 

