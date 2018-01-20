Louisville family still looking for answers on 2-year anniversar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville family still looking for answers on 2-year anniversary of loved one's murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family is still searching for answers, two years after their loved one was murdered. 

The family of Aaron Williams released balloons in his memory Saturday afternoon at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. 

Two years ago, Williams was found inside his car on Old Manslick Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

His family said it's disheartening to know his killer is still out there, but they're keeping faith that someone will be caught.

"His brother was one of the people that found him, so he has had a rough two years," Deborah Neblett, Williams' grandmother, said. "It has been rough for us all. We are a God-loving family. We believe God will bring us through this and that is what we believe."

If you have any information regarding Williams' death, you're urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

