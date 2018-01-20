Louisville Free Public Library hosts Entrepreneur Fair

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.More >>
LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.More >>
Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.More >>
Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayers contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64 on Saturday night.More >>
