Louisville Free Public Library hosts Entrepreneur Fair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Free Public Library hosts Entrepreneur Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people met Saturday, hoping to turn their dreams into realities.

The Louisville Free Public Library teamed up with Louisville Forward to host an Entrepreneur Fair. The event featured free workshops for those on Louisville's west side who want to start or advance their small business. 

Special focus was placed on marketing, networking and creating a business plan. 

Organizers said as long as people still have questions, they will keep holding the fairs.

"They come here, all in one place, anyone who is interested in opening a business or even questions about expanding a business, they can come and meet with these folks and learn about what it takes to be an entrepreneur," Seth Cohen, with the Louisville Free Public Library, said. 

The library usually hosts one fair each year, but plans on hosting three this year. 

