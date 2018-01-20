Kentucky pinball players compete in state championship series in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky pinball players compete in state championship series in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It all comes down to the flick of a wrist and hand-eye coordination that is next to none. 

16 of the best pinball players in Kentucky went head-to-head Saturday afternoon for the International Flipper Pinball Association State Championship Series.

The grueling finale took place at Zanzabar on South Preston Street in Louisville.

For many of the players, practicing for the title started a year ago. 

Although it's a nostalgic game, pinball bars are popping up all across the country. 

"We kind of grew naturally and didn't really ever go into this as our main business plan, but here we are 10 years later, and we have gotten voted best in the top 20 bar arcades in the world," Zanzabar owner Antz Weetg said. 

Saturday, all over the country, players competed for the top spots in their areas.

Winners will head to the National Championship in Las Vegas in March. 

