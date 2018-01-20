'Compassion and Pastries' event held at Louisville elementary sc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Compassion and Pastries' event held at Louisville elementary school as part of JCPS project



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Becoming more in tune with your children and how they learn. That was the focus of an event Saturday morning at a Louisville elementary school.

It was called Compassion and Pastries, and was part of the Compassionate Schools Project. 

Bloom Elementary School implemented the practice in 2016, which focuses on Mindfulness-based practices in the classroom. That can include mindful movement, breathing exercises and eating, all to help build social and emotional skills. 

"The students that are participating in the project are followed over a period of four years so that we can study the impacts of the curriculum on those student's development," Bloom Elementary PTA President Mollie Noe said. "We are waiting to see what the research says for the children, but overall the majority of the kids seem to love the program and are practicing mindfulness in their daily life." 

45 JCPS schools are participating in the project.

