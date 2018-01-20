Louisville Zoo celebrates Qannik the polar bear's 7th birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo celebrates Qannik the polar bear's 7th birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven years old and cuter than ever. 

A very special birthday party was held Saturday at the Louisville Zoo for Qannik the polar bear. 

Zoo staff and guests joined to sing 'Happy Birthday' and watched her scarf down her special cake. Qannik made headlines in 2011 when she was found underweight and alone on Alaska's North Slope, separated from her mother and sibling. 

She was rescued, and has called the zoo's Glacier Run exhibit home for the last seven years. 

