Florida rallies to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64

Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayers contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64 on Saturday night.

Hope's Closet was started three years ago out of Angela Bischoff's garage. The store is set to open February 10.

Hope's Closet moves into storefront building to serve growing needs of foster families

LMPD said St. Matthews Police officers were working a missing persons case that led them to an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

The wife of one of the victims was supposed to meet him in Miami.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

3 children rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle at William Harrison Park

A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found 20 pounds of crystal meth in her possession.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the report came in at 4:40 p.m.

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 17 points, and Chris Chiozza, Keith Stone and Kevarrius Hayers contributed clutch baskets down the stretch as Florida rallied to upset No. 18 Kentucky 66-64 on Saturday night.

The first-place Gators (14-5, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) saw their 45-37 second-half lead become a 56-53 deficit before they regrouped behind Chiozza's 3-pointer, Hayes' jumper and Stone's layup to go ahead 62-58 with 2:02 remaining. KeVaughn Allen added two free throws with 44 seconds left before Hudson made two more from the line, shots that offset 3-pointers by Kevin Knox and Wenyen Gabriel.

Stone's missed free throw gave Kentucky a chance to tie at the end, but Florida denied drives by Quade Green and PJ Washington before stealing the inbounds pass with 2.5 seconds left to win for eighth time in nine tries and take a two-game SEC lead on the Wildcats (14-5, 4-3).

Stone finished with 14 points, Chiozza scored 13 with eight assists and Allen had 11 as Florida won despite shooting 33 percent (22 of 66).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wenyen Gabriel had 10 points each for Kentucky, which lost its second in a row and third of five.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators shot just 20 percent from 3-point range, well below their SEC-leading 40 percent average coming in. But they got key perimeter shots from Hudson, Allen and Chiozza, and then closed the game by making their final three field goals.

Kentucky: The Wildcats shot 40 percent and won the boards 49-38 but went cold after taking their last lead. They also couldn't stop the Gators from making 3s in clutch moments. Hamidou Diallo and Nick Richards had eight points each.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky figures to fall a few spots after letting one slip away. Florida might move closer to the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Florida visits South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.