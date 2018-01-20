LACETT | Cats lose out on No. 2 recruit Zion Williamson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cats lose out on No. 2 recruit Zion Williamson



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When it comes to recruiting, John Calipari and the Wildcats can’t win them all.

Five-Star Recruit Zion Williamson announced Saturday night on national television; he will continue his basketball career at Duke.

The South Carolina High Star chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Clemson, and South Carolina.

Williamson is ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2018.  UNC Head coach Roy Williams has said the 6-8 forward is one of the best high school stars he’s seen since Michael Jordan.

