Minor earthquake confirmed in Morgan County, Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Minor earthquake confirmed in Morgan County, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A minor earthquake happened Saturday night in Kentucky.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, it happened around 11:30 p.m. near White Oak in Morgan County.

The area is about 95 miles southeast of Lexington.

Officials say it was a 2.7 magnitude and centered 12 kilometers below surface level.

There's no word on if anyone was hurt.

