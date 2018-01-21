Louisville Metro Police conducting death investigation near Assu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police conducting death investigation near Assumption High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found.

Officials say the body was found in a backyard in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road. The area is near Assumption High School.

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB a call was received Sunday just before 8:20 a.m.

Police say the man appears to be in his 60s. Foul play is suspected in the man's death, according to police.

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera says the neighborhood is usually very quiet and violence does not happen often. There are currently no suspects.

