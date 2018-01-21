Woman charged with murder after man found dead behind home near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman charged with murder after man found dead behind home near Assumption High School

Posted: Updated:
Brenda Porter (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) Brenda Porter (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home near Assumption High School Sunday morning. 

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was found in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m., according to police. 

Sunday evening, Brenda Porter was arrested and charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. 

A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said the neighborhood is usually very quiet and violence does not happen often. 

Porter is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

The man has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

