LACETT | Louisville holds on to beat Boston College.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – That turned out to be harder than expected.

The Louisville Cardinals nearly blew a double digit Sunday but still hung on to beat Boston College at the KFC Yum Center 77-69.

After a Deng Adel three point play, the Cardinals took an 18 point lead with just under four minutes to go in the game. However, instead of coasting to another win, interim head coach David Padgett watch in horror as the Eagles got it down to only two points over the course of the next three and half minutes.

Free throw shooting saved the way for the Cardinals as they knocked down six straight to end the game.

Adel led the way with 18 for Louisville, who won its fourth straight win.

The Cardinals (14-4, 4-1 ACC) are back in action Wednesday at Miami.

