Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville's first homicide since 2015

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide in Jeffersonville since 2015.

According to Jeffersonville Police Detectives, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Viking Court in Jeffersonville just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a report of a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 35-year-old Josephine Amon, according to detectives.

During the investigation, 37-year-old Marial Wel was located, detained and questioned by Louisville Metro Police before being arrested on a warrant for murder. Wel is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.