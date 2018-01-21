CRAWFORD | With five words, Padgett shows he's a different kind of basketball coach

Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
The University of Louisville let a big lead slip away in the closing minutes, but held on for its fourth straight ACC victory, beating Boston College 77-69.More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is leaving the Louisville football program.More >>
The Louisville women's basketball team runs away with an 18-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter. Eric Crawford looks at the Cardinals' win at Pittsburgh.More >>
A pregame scare and an early deficit couldn't shake the No. 6-ranked Bellarmine basketball team, which rolled past Drury 82-62 in Knights Hall on Thursday to end the Panthers' eight-game winning streak.More >>
The University of Louisville announced Thursday that it will revive a series with an old conference partner in football, playing three football games against South Florida beginning in 2022.More >>
Over the past three games, Louisville players appear to have found a measure of confidence in each other -- and in their first-year coach.More >>
