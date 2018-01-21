Police investigating after shooting victims show up at St. Matth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after shooting victims show up at St. Matthews hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three shooting victims showed up at a Louisville hospital on Sunday. 

St. Matthews Police told WDRB a call came in at 4:34 p.m. at Norton Suburban Hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a news release two of the victims were transported to another hospital, one in critical condition and one with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. 

The third victim remained at Norton Suburban with non-life threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell said the shooting appears to have taken place in the 8400 block of Ambrosse Lane in Jeffersontown. 

There are no suspects in the case. If you have any information or know anything about the case, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

