LACETT | Rocks win 5th LIT Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the Rocks, this was a weekend worth waiting for.

Trinity defeated Doss Sunday 66-58 to claim the LIT championship, finally concluding a tournament that had initially been canceled due to bad weather two weeks ago.

The Rocks saved their best for last in the final at Manual high school, outscoring the Dragons by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jay Scrubb led the way for Trinity with 29 points.

It’s the Rock’s 5th LIT title and first since winning the tail end of a back to back in 2013.

