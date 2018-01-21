More than 5,000 people gather downtown for Louisville Women's Ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 5,000 people gather downtown for Louisville Women's March

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – More than 5,000 people gathered in downtown Louisville Sunday afternoon in support of equality.

Thousands held signs and chanted outside the Muhammad Ali Center, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March on Washington D.C.

“I want my daughters to have rights to their own lives and their own bodies. I want them to be able to read the books they want to read and so it is important not just for me but for all of us,” said Laura Welsh, who brought her daughters to the rally.

Education, homophobia, equal rights and pay, and healthcare just some of the aspects Louisville’s Mayor said needed to be talked about at the rally.

Many of the speakers urged attendees to focus their attention to the polls and vote for change during the midterm elections. 

“The government in many places, especially in D.C. right now is so out of touch with the street it would behoove them all to listen to what people have to say,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Many of the women in attendance wore Women’s March hats. Several were wearing rainbow colors to signify the fight for LGBT rights, while others wanted to pass on what they learned at a young age.

“When we had our family, it was important to me that (my son) not only be politically active, but he understands that equality was the most important thing we could fight for,” said Courtney Preston Kellner, who attended with her husband.

Speakers at the event included those with Black Lives Matter, The Fairness Campaign, and Planned Parenthood who spoke about the importance of being pro-choice and not having government make decisions for women regarding their bodies. 

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” and “Resist and Persist” often broke out – followed by cheers from the crowd.

Several abortion rights signs could be seen held high about the crowd.

Organizers for the event say if the momentum continues they will strive to have a similar event again next year.

