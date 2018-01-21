Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2016 murder of man fou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2016 murder of man found dead inside toolbox

Melanie Howard (Courtesy of the Grayson County Detention Center) Melanie Howard (Courtesy of the Grayson County Detention Center)
Christopher Hill and William Howard Jr. Christopher Hill and William Howard Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a toolbox floating in a creek. 

59-year-old Melanie Howard was taken into custody on Friday, charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful imprisonment in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall, according to Kentucky State Police. 

Howard joins three men also charged with the August 2016 murder. 29-year-old Marcus Boyken was arrested in December, joining 33-year-old Christopher Hill and 48-year-old William Howard Junior. 

Mackall's body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County nearly a week after his family says he seemingly vanished.

Howard is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center without bond. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

