Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2016 murder of man found dead inside toolbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a toolbox floating in a creek.
59-year-old Melanie Howard was taken into custody on Friday, charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful imprisonment in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall, according to Kentucky State Police.
Howard joins three men also charged with the August 2016 murder. 29-year-old Marcus Boyken was arrested in December, joining 33-year-old Christopher Hill and 48-year-old William Howard Junior.
Mackall's body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County nearly a week after his family says he seemingly vanished.
Howard is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center without bond.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Related stories:
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.