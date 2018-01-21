Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2016 murder of man found dead inside toolbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a toolbox floating in a creek.

59-year-old Melanie Howard was taken into custody on Friday, charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful imprisonment in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall, according to Kentucky State Police.

Howard joins three men also charged with the August 2016 murder. 29-year-old Marcus Boyken was arrested in December, joining 33-year-old Christopher Hill and 48-year-old William Howard Junior.

Mackall's body was found in a toolbox floating in a creek in Grayson County nearly a week after his family says he seemingly vanished.

Howard is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

